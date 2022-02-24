For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Below-normal temperatures are dominating West Texas this morning with temperatures in the 10’s and 20’s, along with some light wintry precipitation in northern and eastern areas. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 50’s by the afternoon, but with partial clearing skies. However, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds to arrive later tomorrow at the expense of chilly air for the following couple of days.