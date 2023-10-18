For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. An incoming low pressure system from the west will eventually kick up some thunderstorms across The Trans Pecos today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds, but higher temperatures. Enough sunshine during the day with south-southwesterly winds will warm things up into the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s this afternoon before rain starts to fall. As rain moves into isolated parts of The Basin this evening, the low system will strengthen and bring in cooler air from the north with winds shifting more from the north later on. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, conditions will be showery, cloudy, and muggy through at least the first half tomorrow for some.