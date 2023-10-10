For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thin cloud coverage, southerly winds, and relatively dry air will allow temperatures to rise a bit above normal once again in West Texas despite the slight uptick in humidity. Conditions are feeling like fall this morning, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to reach the high 70’s, 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Any few thunderstorms that do form will be weakly confined to The Trans Pecos because a high pressure system to the north of The Basin will allow that Monsoonal moisture to undercut that stable air only along a thin layer of the atmosphere. Despite some passing clouds and slightly higher rain chances ahead, most will remain dry with temperatures remaining above normal.