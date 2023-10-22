It was cloudy all weekend and as we close out Sunday we are starting to see some rain showers. How long will that stay in the Permian Basin?
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Bridget Sarpong
Posted:
Updated:
It was cloudy all weekend and as we close out Sunday we are starting to see some rain showers. How long will that stay in the Permian Basin?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now