For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects plenty of sunshine with higher temperatures returning across The Basin as the atmosphere will remain mostly dry. Along with mostly clear skies, relatively light winds, and dry air, temperatures are still starting off below normal, but southerly winds will return to pick up temperatures back above normal. Despite an isolated thunderstorm or two in The Trans Pecos, more sunshine than clouds will dominate West Texas with temperatures in the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Despite some thin passing clouds ahead, most will remain free from rain with temperatures remaining above normal.