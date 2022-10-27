For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning low temperatures to not be quite as low as yesterday morning. Many are starting off in the 40’s and the 50’s but by the afternoon, temperatures will climb back up close to if not slightly above normal. It will be a mostly sunny and seasonably very mild day as temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s for many and even the lower 80’s for some. Winds are still on the lighter side of things for now, but stronger winds and even more humid air may lead to more clouds. This will lead to a brief period of rainfall for some with a big but brief cooldown Basinwide.