Despite some lingering clouds across West Texas this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to skyrocket because of southerly winds returning. Other than some spotty light rain showers this morning, most are starting off rainfree as drier air will ensue this afternoon. However, as temperatures rise into the 60's, 70's, and lower 80's for many this afternoon, eastern areas will remain relatively humid. It won't be until tomorrow where temperatures return in the 90's for a few areas with breezy and drier air.