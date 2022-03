For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After some blowing dust and an elevated risk of fire danger over the past couple of days, much more pleasant conditions return for today! Despite a chilly start, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking high temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s today with sunny skies. While temperatures will rise even more for tomorrow, stronger winds will return.