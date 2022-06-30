For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects conditions to be mostly rainfree across West Texas today and as a result, temperatures will be a bit higher than the past few days. High temperatures will still be near normal in the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits across the region with the most sunshine this week thus far. This trend will likely continue for at least the next couple of days with lingering rain chances in the higher elevations and not too windy conditions.