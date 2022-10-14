For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a slightly humid start to conditions across The Basin, the weather is generally absent of rain to start as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a warm-up this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 40’s, 50’s, and lower 60’s will rise into the upper 70’s and even the low-to-mid 80’s by this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds switching more from the southeast. These strong winds at times will gradually bring even more moisture back into the region with increasing rain chances as rain may once again become more numerous by this weekend.