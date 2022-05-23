For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a humid morning across The Basin with some spotty rain showers as temperatures will rise from the 50’s and 60’s into the 80’s in most locations with a chance for thunderstorms. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most storms to either dissipate or move off to the east overnight as the warming trend will continue for tomorrow with slightly drier air.