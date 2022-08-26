For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. For many across West Texas, skies will still be partly cloudy as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects storm chances mostly confined to southern and western areas of the region. High temperatures will still be a bit below normal in the mid-to-upper 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s, but conditions will be slightly more stable than days past. The closer-to-normal temperatures will continue this weekend, but chances of storms will increase.