While conditions will warm up and dry out a bit more for much of The Basin today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still predicts the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to form along the frontier range of the western mountains near The Trans Pecos. Despite a few storms creeping east later today, it'll likely be mostly sunny east of The Pecos River as temperatures rise into the high 70's, 80's, and lower 90's with winds picking up from the south-southeast. Along with warm air, the atmosphere will be humid as this trend will very likely continue in the coming days.