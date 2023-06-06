For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with partly to mostly sunny skies today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects higher temperatures as a result Basinwide. Most areas will be rain-free as most will reach the 80’s and 90’s as persistent southeasterly winds pick up. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible in the mountainous terrain today, but a more organized batch of severe thunderstorms may ensue tomorrow after temperatures rise in a big way.