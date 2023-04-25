For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects sunnier afternoon skies to allow temperatures to skyrocket into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s with lower humidity. Despite the humid start in areas east of The Pecos River, southerly and eventually westerly winds will warm things up with much-drier air. Along with some clouds returning tomorrow, temperatures will likely take a little bit of a dip below normal with Basinwide dry air in the short-term.