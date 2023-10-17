For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As the atmosphere has briefly stabilized this morning after a quick-hitting weak cold front moved through this weekend, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects plenty of sunshine with higher temperatures today as south-southeasterly winds will switch back more from the southwest. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon in The Basin, slightly above normal for this time of year. Rain activity will be nearly non-existent today across the region as dry air will be throughout the atmosphere. However, the next storm system will approach from the west and bring in higher thunderstorm chances tomorrow after the warmup.