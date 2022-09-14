For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s to the lower 70’s will rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s and the lower 90’s for many in West Texas. Along with the late summer-like warmth, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly sunny skies during the day with even stronger winds than earlier this week. Rainfree conditions are likely to persist for most areas, not for all areas, for at least the next few days despite breezier and more humid air closer to the weekend.