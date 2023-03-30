For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As low-level clouds begin to depart the eastern areas of West Texas later this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects conditions to significantly warm up and dry out a little bit. Temperatures will rise into the high 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon with southwesterly winds picking up. Despite a storm system remaining northwest of the viewing area later today, a change in those winds and the air mass will allow for temperatures to drop through tomorrow. Despite some clouds, most areas will remain rainfree.