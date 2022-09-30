For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While tropical moisture is moving into the eastern half of Texas and also the extreme western part of West Texas, much of The Basin will be relatively dry and rainfree throughout the day today. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas to reach the 80’s this afternoon with ample sunshine. Despite slightly higher winds and slightly more clouds this weekend, temperatures won’t budge too much and skies will likely not produce rainfall for many.