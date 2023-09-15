For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with a stagnant area of high pressure aloft in the atmosphere, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects much of West Texas to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 70, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Winds will start to pick up more throughout the day from the southeast, which will not only supply the closer-to-normal temperatures, but also, the lingering humidity. With a few clouds from time to time however, most areas will very likely remain free from rain despite a weak cold front moving through that will produce storms and thus, knock temperatures down briefly. The mostly sunny, seasonably warm, breezy, and humid trend will return this weekend.