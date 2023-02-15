For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some areas in The Basin to be warmer this afternoon than on Valentine’s Day. Skies are starting off very clear of clouds with above-freezing temperatures widespread across the region as the above-normal trend in temperatures will continue for some this afternoon at the cost of strong southwesterly wind gusts. While temperatures will rise into the 70’s and low 80’s in southern areas, temperatures may not even reach the 70’s in northwestern areas as persistently strong winds will not only blow dust, but they will eventually switch more from the northwest later today. Despite some clouds overnight into early tomorrow with cold air, the atmosphere will remain dry.