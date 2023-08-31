For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a strong high pressure system to the northeast of West Texas to provide the ample sunshine and the seasonably very warm conditions this afternoon, Conditions are starting off a little bit humid, but southerly winds with stagnant air in the upper levels of the atmosphere with allow for drier air to ensue this afternoon. Most areas will be free from rain today as temperatures will reach the high 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits, several degrees above normal for this time of year. The mostly sunny and mostly very warm trend will continue for at least the next couple of days.