For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects that when an approaching frontal boundary from the north combines with more moisture approaching from the southeast, a few isolated thunderstorms may form later today in West Texas. Before then, along with plenty of sunshine from time to time, temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Winds will generally be out of the south today, but localized thundershowers may produce stronger wind gusts that may shift in direction. As that cold front eventually moves through by tomorrow, cloudy skies with slightly cooler and more-humid air will be the big story as winds will shift more from the east.