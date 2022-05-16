For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some clouds across West Texas, KMID / KPEJ Weekday Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting mostly rain-free conditions today as temperatures will climb into the 90’s and triple digits for many. Breezy conditions will elevate the risk of fire danger in some areas as this trend will continue at least for the next few days.