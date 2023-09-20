For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A late summer’s warmup will ensue across West Texas as with more sun than clouds for most communities, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts temperatures to reach the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Combining Monsoonal moisture from the southwest with a frontal boundary to the northeast, a few strong thunderstorms will form in The Trans Pecos and in southeastern areas of The Basin. Winds will shift when those storms drift to the southeast, but southwesterly winds will generally start to shift to from the southeast elsewhere. As a result, slightly muggier conditions will return ahead.