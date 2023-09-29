For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite the stagnant air-mass holding on strong across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more Monsoonal moisture will bring in slightly more rain activity, a few more clouds, slightly lower temperatures, and the uptick in humidity. Skies will generally remain mostly sunny though for much of West Texas today as temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Rain activity will be very spotty in The Trans Pecos as a few weak thunderstorms may form. Winds will come more from the southeast today as above-normal temperatures will remain, but more-humid air will be inbound. The seasonably very warm and humid trend will continue this weekend.