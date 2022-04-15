For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures in the 50’s and lower 60’s this morning will give way to high temperatures soaring into the 90’s for many areas in The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a mix of sun and clouds for today. However, more clouds will be on the increase this weekend with slightly higher chances of rainfall, but the big story will be the stronger winds, the very warm air, and the eventual cooldown after Easter Sunday.