For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a drier start for many in The Basin as rain is nowhere to be seen across the region. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more of this trend throughout the day today as many areas will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this afternoon. Few clouds and not as humid conditions will keep things pretty warm by day, but still fairly mild in the overnight and early morning hours. This trend will likely continue for most of the week.