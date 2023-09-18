For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A high pressure will build in across West Texas to produce sunnier and warmer conditions this afternoon as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many to reach the 80’s, 90’s, and around 100 degrees. Despite a few thunderstorms possible in the mountainous terrain, plenty of sunshine with warmer and drier afternoon conditions will be the big story. Southeasterly winds in eastern areas will keep things a little bit muggy, while southwesterly winds in The Trans Pecos will make conditions a bit drier. This trend will continue for at least the next couple of days as rain activity will remain very isolated.