For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As rain showers depart the southeastern part of Texas this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects afternoon Basin sunshine to return as well as above-normal temperatures. Cool and humid conditions this morning will transition into warmer and drier conditions this afternoon as temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Southeasterly winds will remain light and switch more from the southwest this afternoon as a high pressure system builds on to the northeast of The Basin. Stable conditions will be the big story this weekend, but tropical moisture will slowly be on the rise as more clouds and higher humidity will arrive as temperatures will remain well above normal with southerly winds rising.