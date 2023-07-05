For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another day of slightly sunnier and warmer air will once again be the big story across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the low-level moisture still sticking around in eastern areas of The Basin. However, a broad area of high pressure will suppress much cloud development, let alone any rain activity as temperatures will rise into the 90’s and lower triple digits for most. South-southwesterly winds in western areas will dry things out more than eastern areas where winds will mostly remain from the south-southeast. As skies become even sunnier with temperatures even higher, winds will slightly switch more from the west which will allow for lower humidity values and a higher risk for fire weather.