For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thanks to a high pressure system moving on it, hotter air is inbound but low-level moisture will still be sticking around, especially in eastern areas of The Basin. Along with some very thin clouds with very low rain chances, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds will come more from the southwest in western areas which will allow for drier air, winds will come more from the southeast in eastern areas which will allow for the humid air to stick around. Slightly more clouds will arrive tomorrow but conditions will remain hot as the atmosphere will slightly become more humid.