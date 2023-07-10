For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a dome of high pressure still overhead across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects lingering moisture in the atmosphere. Despite a very few thunderstorms around The Davis Mountains in far-northern areas of West Texas, most will remain mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will climb even more than days past with many reaching well into the 90’s and triple digits. South-southeasterly winds will keep things humid for the eastern two-thirds of the regions while south-southwesterly winds will dry things out more in far-western areas. The very sunny, hot, and more-breezy trend will likely persist ahead.