For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A broad area of high pressure will likely inhibit rain from falling as despite some thin clouds to the north, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lot of sunshine to heat things up. Many will reach the upper 90’s and triple digits as southeasterly winds will provide the warming of the atmosphere, but also, the low-level moisture sticking around. With a frontal boundary forming to the north of The Basin moving southward tomorrow, some rain activity with more clouds will lower high temperatures a little bit as this trend will continue through the weekend.