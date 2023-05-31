For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While a high pressure system begins to slowly depart West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts enough dry air to remain in place to suppress organized thunderstorm development for most of the day. Along with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will rise to slightly below-normal criteria in the 80’s, 90’s, and around 100 degrees with a pleasant south-easterly breeze. However, an incoming storm system will start to fire off storms in the mountainous western terrain of the region late today. Eventually. by tomorrow, rain will creep eastward toward The Basin.