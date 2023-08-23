For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A weakening tropical disturbance has brought in plenty of clouds across West Texas and despite the lower coverage for thunderstorms today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very muggy conditions here to stay. Along with the mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be slightly below normal in the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s for many. Easterly winds will subtly switch a little more from the south throughout the day as despite the humid conditions lingering around, the change in wind direction will signal another weather pattern change to come in the days ahead.