For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sunshine than clouds to start with above-normal temperatures today, but southeasterly winds will make the atmosphere become more humid. While a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in higher terrain west of The Pecos River Valley, most across The Basin will remain rainfree for the first half of the day as temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and just above 100 degrees. After approaching storms dissipate overnight, more clouds tomorrow with higher thunderstorm chances will lead to high temperatures falling back closer to normal.