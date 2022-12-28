For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects Basinwide temperatures to be well above normal for this time of year as many will reach the 60’s, 70’s, and even the lower 80’s. Some afternoon clouds will come into the picture, by the dry atmospheric air will once again hinder any chances for rain. Winds will pick up from the southwest with fairly strong wind gusts at times. The slightly-more unstable weather pattern will start to limit high temperatures in the coming days with more clouds and a higher chance for rainfall.