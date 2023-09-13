For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Most of the rain activity has ceased across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the slight possibility for more rain for some as some leftover clouds will continue to limit temperatures to slightly-below-normal criteria. Along with partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will reach the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s once again as easterly winds will continue to provide the muggy conditions in the lower levels of the atmosphere. However, as higher pressure aloft begins to stabilize the upper levels of the atmosphere, clearer skies will allow temperatures to more profoundly rise in the coming days with drier air.