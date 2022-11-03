For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s another muggier start than the previous morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly higher high temperatures Basinwide. Afternoon temperatures will run as much as 5-10 degrees above normal with many reaching the 70’s and the low-to-mid 80’s. While conditions were rainfree yesterday, a few storms may pop up for some later this evening as more thunderstorms early tomorrow will likely cool things down a bit. Winds will likely become pretty strong at times.