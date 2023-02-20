For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. More clouds and southwesterly winds are resulting in most areas in West Texas starting off at least several degrees above the freezing mark this morning. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to skyrocket into the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s by the afternoon with even stronger southwesterly winds. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, most areas will remain rainfree today, but an influx of moisture from the southwest may lead to some rain showers later tomorrow while keeping conditions very mild and very breezy.