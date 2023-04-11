For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects there to be some clouds across The Basin today than yesterday as temperatures will still soar though to above-normal criteria. Once again, as temperatures rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s, south-southeasterly winds will pick up, not only allowing for seasonably warm air, but also, for humid air as well. While most will be rainfree today, isolated thunderstorms may form for more areas by tomorrow afternoon.