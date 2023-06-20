For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the mostly sunny, hot, and dry trend to continue for most areas of West Texas. However, as a frontal boundary forms north of the region with a series of weak low pressure systems forming, winds will pick up from time to time with more humid air inbound from the east. However, most will remain free from rain as temperatures will still skyrocket in a big way with many once again reaching the high 90’s and above 100 degrees, just as hot as yesterday. Eventually, rain chances will slightly increase with temperatures starting to slightly lower in the coming days.