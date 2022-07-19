For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another afternoon of hot and breezy conditions will ensue across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many areas to reach at or at least a few degrees above 100 degrees. Along with that, winds will occasionally gust more than 30 miles per hour with mostly rainfree conditions today. Despite the still seasonably hot air for at least the next few days, a few storms may pop up in the higher elevations.