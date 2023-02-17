For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with the mostly clear skies, it’s a bitterly cold start Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights that most areas are starting above below the freezing mark in the 10’s, 20’s, and low 30’s. With high pressure building in, the clearer skies with lighter winds and drier air have allowed for temperatures to plummet this morning, but southerly winds returning this afternoon will provide a bit of a warmup. Along with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, likely resulting in a warmer day than yesterday. Despite passing weekend clouds, conditions will remain dry with warmer air.