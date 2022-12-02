For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably chilly morning across West Texas, but those temperatures are higher than yesterday morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects higher high temperatures than yesterday. Despite the partly to mostly sunny skies, southwest winds will not only warm things up, but keep enough dry air in the atmosphere to prevent any rainfall. Temperatures will reach the high 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s for many today, but cooler air will return this weekend as skies will be very cloudy with a slight chance of rainfall for some.