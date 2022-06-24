For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are mostly clear across The Basin as chances of rain remain low in most areas. It’s a seasonably mild start as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more areas to reach the triple digits today than the past several days. As those temperatures rise, so will those winds at times. Conditions will gradually become more humid this weekend with higher chances of isolated storms.