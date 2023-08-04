For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a frontal boundary that formed north of The Basin, combining with Monsoonal moisture to the south, will bring in not only some rain activity and clouds, but also, slightly lower temperatures for some. Many will still reach well into the 90’s and low triple digits, slightly above normal for this time of year. Isolated thunderstorms will drift southward toward The Rio Grande as easterly winds will provide the muggy conditions despite the upper levels of the atmosphere slowly drying out in northern areas. As the cool front sags to the southeast, chances for rain will lower as temperatures will remain slightly above normal.