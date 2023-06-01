For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the storm system that has once again fired off some thundershowers across West Texas as despite conditions slowly drying out later today, more rain is possible. Either way, skies will be mostly cloudy which will inhibit temperatures from reaching normal criteria late this afternoon as many will reach the 80’s and 90’s. Along with some increase in clouds tomorrow, slightly humid air will result in higher severe weather chances with cooler air.