For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The early spring-like air-mass is still in place as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects thick clouds with localized thundershowers still possible. As winds slowly switch a little bit more from the southeast in areas east of The Trans Pecos, temperatures will start to rise slightly more than yesterday in those areas. However, areas in The Trans Pecos may be slightly cooler than yesterday as temperatures will reach the 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Despite another partly cloudy and humid start tomorrow, conditions will eventually warm up even more Basinwide with a pesky southwesterly breeze.